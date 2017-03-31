School bus driver found not guilty of 2015 crash into pond

Lenoir Sanfimin. right, embraces his attorney, Ralph Fernandez, after he was found not guilty of careless driving in a September 2015 bus crash. (Photo: WTSP)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- A former Hillsborough County Schools bus driver who was on trial on a charge of reckless driving following a September 2015 crash into a pond was found not guilty.

At his bench trial Friday morning, Lenoir Sainfimin appeared before judge Michael Williams who delivered his verdict after the state attorney's office and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office did not show up to present their case.

Judge Williams cited a lack of evidence as enough reason to find Sainfimin not guilty.

Sainfimin's attorney, Ralph Fernandez, said that the driver was not at fault and did everything he could to ensure the safety of the 27 students from Mary E. Bryant Elementary School as the bus overturned and went into a retention pond. No students were hurt during the crash.

Fernandez said in an interview after the verdict that Sainfimin applied the brakes before the bus went into the water but the brakes had failed.

