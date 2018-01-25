School denies student was served moldy sandwich

The Facebook photo shows a sandwich with discolored ham. (Photo: Facebook)

An Auburndale High School student says she found mold in her school lunch, but school officials are denying it was mold.

Jennessa Feichtel posted a photo on Facebook, allegedly of a ham sandwich gotten at the school. The meat has several spots on it.

Can someone PLEASSEEEEEEEEE tell me where the hell our tax dollars are going in reference to school lunches???? I’m... Posted by Jenessa Feichtel on Thursday, January 25, 2018

"Can someone PLEASSEEEEEEEEE tell me where the hell our tax dollars are going in reference to school lunches????" Feichtel wrote. "I’m sorry but I didn’t know that we were paying for schools to provide lunches for them to distribute MOLDED FOOD!!!!!!!!!!"

The post had been shared several hundred times by Thursday afternoon.

School officials, contacted by 10News, apologized that "an upappetizing item" was served to a student, but they said it was not mold. They said it was discoloration caused by moisture from the cheese.

They said the student was located and offered to provide her with something to eat.

"The school’s nutrition staff has conducted an inventory of the perishable items. No items were found to have mold. The staff also confirmed that the kitchen’s refrigerators are working properly."

