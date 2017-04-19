School resource officer accused of sending inappropriate texts to students

(Photo: Google Earth)

A Pasco County deputy who was also the school resource officer at a local high school is under investigation after he allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to students.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times say Cpl. Milton Arroyo has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

He also has been removed from Fivay High School, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office told The Times.

The department said no more information will be released until the investigation is finished.

For more, read The Times report.

