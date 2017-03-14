Scientology leader meeting with Clearwater officials

Scientology leader David Miscavige is meeting with Clearwater officials on Tuesday. Tampa Bay Times photo

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The leader of the Church of Scientology is holding a meeting Tuesday with most of the city council members to discuss the organization's downtown strategy.

David Miscavige, whose meeting is scheduled for the Fort Harrison Hotel, is not required to have an open meeting because he is talking with each council member individually, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Doreen Caudell, one of the council members, declined the invitation because he did not agree to a public presentation.

Scientology, which has acquired $260 million in property in Clearwater since 1975, has been buying more with plans for a master retail district that will be run under the control of the church.

© 2017 WTSP-TV