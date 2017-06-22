Sears continues to post poor sales results as it attempts to turn around its flailing business. It said in its earnings presentation that many of its stores "are larger than needed for today's technology-equipped consumer." (Photo: Custom)

Sears is closing 20 more stores in the U.S., and a location in Sarasota is on the list, according to a report.

Business Insider reported the company told employees of the closures Thursday.

Among the closures is the store at Westfield Sarasota Square mall, 8201 S Tamiami Trail, the report said.

The retailer has been struggling to compete with online sales. Earlier this month the chain announced it was closing 66 stores, and it announced plans to close 180 stores earlier this year.

