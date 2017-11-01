Second Tampa connection to New York City terrorist attack

Emergency personal respond after reports of multiple people hit by a truck after it plowed through a bike path in lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017 in New York City. According to reports up to six people may have been killed. (Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

TAMPA — It’s another connection to Tampa after Tuesday's deadly New York City terrorist attack. The FBI was searching for a person connected to the case who also once lived in our community.

Neighbors at this East Tampa apartment complex say they are worried after the FBI came knocking on their door trying to find the second Uzbeki immigrant in connection with the deadliest terror attack in New York City since 9/11.

The neighbors we spoke with say Mukhammadzoir Kadirov had a family, and they say they saw him with the suspect who is accused of committing the deadly attack.

“It blows my head. I can't picture him as that. He's a good dad to his kids and stuff. But I can't picture him like that. It's crazy,” said neighbor Jeremy Clemente.

Clemente says he lived below Kadirov for months. He paints a picture of a loving father who was a bit peculiar.

“By himself, he was very cautious with his surroundings. Like, he'll look around before he walked down the stairs, then he'll speed walk to his car,” he said.

But Clemente says Kadirov had a friend -- New York City terrorism suspect Sayfullo Saipov.

“I know I seen the other guy too over here. I know I seen him over here. Cause that's the only guy he would hang out with,” Clemente said.

Clemente says he and the neighbors in Kadirov’s building were visited by the FBI. The apartment Kadirov once lived in now occupied by another family.

And others in this complex who lived in New York City say they can't believe someone the FBI wanted to reach in connection with the attack once lived so close.

“It freaks me out. It freaks me out. Especially, that's our city. I'm from New York. To know that that happened, I have family that lived there,” said neighbor Kena Mack.

The FBI says Kadirov has been found, but we still don't know what kind of information he was able to provide.

