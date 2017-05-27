Security and hydration top priority at Sunset Music Festival

Thousands attended the first day of the Sunset Music Festival.

This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and thousands are celebrating at the 2017 Sunset Music Festival.

it's supposed to be two days of fun but for some it's also known to be a hot bed for drugs.

Two people died last year from drug-related illnesses, and more than 50 were arrested.

Event organizers promised to clean up SMF by putting more emphasis on security and water.

Our partners at The Tampa Bay Times say last year organizers handed out 18,000 free bottles of water.

They expect to give out even more this year, with an anticipated attendance of about 50,000 people.

From the outside looking in, you see fans getting hyped, but many told us the reality is illegal drugs play a big part in these music festivals, no matter how hard police try to enforce the laws.

We asked festival goer Lauren Fitz-Randolph if she sees many people doing drugs at the festival.

“To be honest, I do,” says Fitz-Randolph.

Three hours in, our cameras captured police arresting two people.

To help crack down on the drug problem, an amnesty bin was placed in the front entrance for contraband to be surrendered, with no questions asked. Reporter Shannon Valladolid witnessed several people using it.

“If they have second thoughts about it. They don't want to ruin it over one night of fun,” says Eve Heffron, who has been to the festival three times.

More-off duty Tampa police officers were present, along with Tampa Fire Rescue personal and K-9 officers.



One of our producers was at the event and took this video of EMS responding to a man having a medical emergency.

“People are going to do drugs no matter what,” says Heffron, “If you're going to be safe about then they're going to be safe about it anyway. If they're going to get out of control, they would do it at some other place. So, at least here we have the officers and try to have a controlled environment.”

If you're heading out to the festival Sunday, remember police are everywhere, Some dressed just like you.

The two-day festival runs from 3 p.m. to midnight both Saturday and Sunday.

