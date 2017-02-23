Security changes to spring training stadiums

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Wil Myers before a 2014 spring training game. (Photo: Andrew Weber Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – Baseball fans can expect some new security measures when they arrive at spring training games this year. Major League Baseball is requiring all teams to have metal detection security measures in place at the gates of every spring training game.

The security will be in the form of metal detecting wands and bag checks similar to what is used at MLB regular season games and other major sporting events.

“MLB is requiring us to enhance our security for the safety of all our fans. We’ll be using wands and wanding all our patrons, I think the fans in this community are very much in tune with this and very accustomed to it, so we’re expecting it to go smoothly but we do encourage our fans to arrive early so they can get through what will be a little bit of a different security experience than they’ve had in the past,” a New York Yankees team official told 10News. “We really made the right field entry, where you come over from the parking at Raymond James, which is where most of our fans park, that there will be additional entry gates there, so there’s many more entry gates to the stadium than in years past so we think that’s going to alleviate some of the burden of the extra security.”

But at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, spring training home of the Yankees, fans are more likely to notice changes the team has made to the stadium over the offseason. In addition to the new gate in right field, the team has installed New seats all over the ball park, new common areas to hang out with friends and watch the game, misters to help keep fans cool, new shade areas where fans can get out of the sun and a new two-story entrance and gift shop behind home plate.



