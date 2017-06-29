10Investigates: Why some local counties are training for water rescues and some are not

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
STL native heart transplant
-
Invasive parasite 'rat lungworm' found in Hillsborough County
-
7-year-old Davenport boy found safely in California
-
HCSO arrest woman for having sex, giving birth to 11-year-old's baby
-
Corigs taking over Tampa Bay Downs
-
Teen mom talks about motherhood and life
-
Umpire saves woman's life
-
Veteran mental health crisis
-
VERIFY: What's in your drinking water?
-
Cruise ship to sail from Tampa to Cuba despite policy change
More Stories
-
Two killed in accident at TECO Big Bend plantJun 29, 2017, 4:50 p.m.
-
Dog owner says pet hotel unresponsive after pit bull attackJun 29, 2017, 5:55 p.m.
-
New research: Some birth control pills more likely…Jun 29, 2017, 6:06 p.m.