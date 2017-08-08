ON THE ROAD: Trio of Blue Jays prospects trying to step out of fathers' shadows

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Samantha Allen sentenced to death
-
Surveillance and dash-cam video of triple fatal crash in Pinellas Co.
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Researchers explain why additional homes have been condemned by Pasco sinkhole, bringing total to 7
-
Teens could face felony murder charges in deaths of three teens because of stolen vehicles
-
Orlando police confirm boy's death, family says he was left in day care van
-
Vicious brawl breaks out at soccer game
-
Tampa Airport bets on rental cars for the future
-
Full dash cam video of dog being abandoned
-
Mom of son injured in crash when teens with stolen vehicle hit him reacts
More Stories
-
Trump: N. Korea threats will be met with 'fire and fury'Aug. 8, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
-
HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: Driver abandons dog on busy Tampa roadAug. 8, 2017, 3:49 p.m.
-
Country star Glen Campbell dies at 81Aug. 8, 2017, 4:35 p.m.