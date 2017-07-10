On the Road: Young racquetball star follows dad's footsteps

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Second razor blade found in shopping cart
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Skydiver killed after mid-air collision
-
Video captures hit and run of bicyclist
-
Fourth power plant accident victim dies
-
Multi-car crash on NB I-75 causes major delays, shuts down all NB lanes
-
Stepson in custody after stepfather found dead
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
15-Year-Old Set Fire, Caused $3 Million In Damage At Elkin Walmart: SBI
More Stories
-
USF fraternity sued by parents of alleged teenage…Jul 10, 2017, 10:32 a.m.
-
Worker rescued from Sarasota Co. building after…Jul 10, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
-
Craft brewers want you to be able to distinguise…Jul 10, 2017, 10:31 a.m.