Powerful hallucinogen can help drug addicts, PTSD veterans conquer their demons

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Animal rights activist group tells their side of the story after throwing fish back in the water
-
Human remains discovered in search for missing men, authorities say
-
Vegan activists protest fishing
-
A Mexican vacation, a mysterious death, and now endless questions for family
-
Winter Haven mom catches rental scam on Craigslist
-
Protesters storm Chick-fil-A
-
16-year-old Florida teen dies of heatstroke during football practice
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Largo girl has minor injuries after crashing Chevy into home
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
More Stories
-
Powerful hallucinogen can help drug addicts, PTSD…Jul 13, 2017, 2:59 p.m.
-
Incredible Video: HCSO Infrared camera aids in…Jul 13, 2017, 4:07 p.m.
-
Sheriff: Church employee arrested on video voyeurismJul 13, 2017, 10:57 a.m.