Riverview teen talks out about hit-and-run crash

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing Palmetto woman killed
-
Attorney: ICE should have never been involved in detaining father
-
WATCH: Security guard shoot bank robbery suspect
-
People worried about Meals on Wheels funding
-
Anti-Trump billboard artist gets death threats
-
GIRAFFE WATCH: When will April give birth?
-
Search for pair continues through night
-
Local man remembers hero
-
Woman recalls life as human trafficking victim
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
More Stories
-
Teen hit and run victim opens up after release from hospitalMar 20, 2017, 11:30 p.m.
-
Laptops, electronics barred from cabins on some…Mar 20, 2017, 9:34 p.m.
-
SWAT raids over marijuana deadlier than the drug itselfMar 20, 2017, 11:17 p.m.