Tampa man starts Facebook campaign to give photo back to bride

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Update on Virginia ballpark shooting involving Congressman
-
Putnam County Sheriff news conference on escaped inmates, officers shot
-
Violations shut down Pasco flea market
-
FBI: Reward for Ga. prison escapees increased to $130k
-
Website helps people 'adult'
-
Blimp crashes at U.S. Open
-
Wednesday is Flag Day
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
How to handle venomous spider bites
-
Man dies after tree falls on car in Hillsborough Co.
More Stories
-
VIDEO: Deputy nearly run down by suspected drunk driverJun 15, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
-
Polk Co. man sues friend over $1 million lottery prizeJun 15, 2017, 5:10 p.m.
-
Social media prenups: Control what your spouse is postingJun 15, 2017, 4:20 p.m.