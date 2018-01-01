Seffner man accused of critically injuring girlfriend in fight outside gentleman's club

Photo courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A Seffner man is accused of critically injuring his girlfriend during a fight at a gentleman's club in unincorporated Clearwater.

Deputies were called to the OZ Gentleman's Club early Monday morning where they found a 35-year-old woman unresponsive apparently suffering from a head injury.

The woman was taken to the hospital by paramedics and remains in critical condition.

According to police, Sonny Mendoza, 32, and his girlfriend (the victim) were outside the gentleman's club ordering food from the food stand when they got into a verbal fight with two unidentified females.

Those unidentified females went into the club and came out later with two black males.

A fight then broke out between the six people.

Surveillance video showed Mendoza fighting with the other males and then grabbing his girlfriend; throwing her to the ground; and slamming her head into the cement until other customers came to her defense and restrained him.

The four others in the fight ran from the scene before deputies arrived.

When interviewed by detectives, Mendoza claimed that he mistook his girlfriend for one of the other males he had been fighting.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information about the case to contact Detective James Upton at 727-582-6321.

