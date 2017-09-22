Semi carrying pumpkins crashes, closes I-75 South in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A semi-truck carrying pumpkins caught on fire early Friday.

The semi, which caught fire after hitting the median on Interstate 75 near State Route 52 in Pasco County, is a total loss.

It’s not immediately known who owns the semi or where the pumpkins were being transported.

Authorities have not released the condition of the driver.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route while crews clear the scene.

Aerials: Sky 10 over I-75 South where a semi-truck carrying pumpkins caught on fire early Friday

Watch Aerials: Semi crashes on I-75 South in Pasco County, closes southbound lanes

