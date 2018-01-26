Accused Seminole Heights serial killer, parents in court Friday

Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. – The 24-year-old man accused of randomly murdering four people over a period of five weeks last year in southeast Seminole Heights is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Howell Donaldson III is charged with four counts of first-degree murder for his alleged role in the crimes.

His parents, Howell Donaldson Jr. and Rosita Donaldson are also set to appear before a judge Friday for refusing to answer questions about their son. A judge could find them in contempt of court, which could mean up to five months in jail.

The Donaldsons said they are deeply hurt for the suffering victims’ loved ones are enduring, but they will support their son in this case. However, Florida does not have parent-child privilege laws, so they are not immune from prosecutors’ request for information.

Both hearings come just a few days after state prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty against Donaldson III.

Victims’ family members have said they support prosecutors’ decision.

“That’s hard for me,” Gloria Felton said in December. She’s the sister-in-law of Ronald Felton. “I’m a mother myself. It’s hard. It’s hard. But whatever comes his way, let it happen.”

