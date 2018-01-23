Death penalty decision looms for suspected Seminole Heights serial killer

TAMPA, Fla. - State Attorney Andrew Warren is scheduled to announce Tuesday morning whether he intends to seek the death penalty for a 24-year-old man accused of killing four people in southeast Seminole Heights last year.
Warren is set to hold a 10:30 a.m. news conference, where he'll unveil his decision.
Howell Donaldson III is charged with four counts of first-degree murders in the deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. The four victims were shot and killed over a 51-day span in October and November.
