Death penalty decision looms for suspected Seminole Heights serial killer

State Attorney Andrew Warren is set to announce Tuesday whether he intends to seek the death penalty for Howell Donaldson III.

10News Staff , WTSP 7:27 AM. EST January 23, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. - State Attorney Andrew Warren is scheduled to announce Tuesday morning whether he intends to seek the death penalty for a 24-year-old man accused of killing four people in southeast Seminole Heights last year.

Warren is set to hold a 10:30 a.m. news conference, where he'll unveil his decision.

Editor's Note: Viewers can watch Tuesday morning's news conference on WTSP.com and on the 10News WTSP Facebook page.

Howell Donaldson III is charged with four counts of first-degree murders in the deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. The four victims were shot and killed over a 51-day span in October and November.

Related: Documents sealed in case against Seminole Heights murder suspect

Previous: Seminole Heights bouncing back after murder suspect's arrest

