Death penalty decision looms for suspected Seminole Heights serial killer

Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. - State Attorney Andrew Warren is scheduled to announce Tuesday morning whether he intends to seek the death penalty for a 24-year-old man accused of killing four people in southeast Seminole Heights last year.

Warren is set to hold a 10:30 a.m. news conference, where he'll unveil his decision.

Howell Donaldson III is charged with four counts of first-degree murders in the deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. The four victims were shot and killed over a 51-day span in October and November.

