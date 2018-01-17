Hearing expected for suspect in Seminole Heights killings

Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. - A court hearing for the suspected Seminole Heights serial killer is expected Wednesday morning.

The hearing before Judge Mark Wolfe was to address the confidentiality order on the search in the case against Howell Donaldson III.

Our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times report Wolfe granted a request to reset the hearing for Donaldson's parents for Friday, Jan. 26.

Howell Donaldson Jr. and Rosita Donaldson were served with subpoenas in December requiring them to appear at the State Attorney’s Office in December to give testimony in the murder investigation.

Howell Donaldson III is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of killing Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. The four victims were murdered over a period of 51 days last fall in the Southeast Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Photos: Seminole Heights murder suspect Howell Donaldson III

© 2018 WTSP-TV