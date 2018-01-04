Court appearance rescheduled for Seminole Heights suspected serial killer's parents

The parents of the accused Seminole Heights killer, Howell Donaldson III, in court Thursday, Dec. 7. The judge ordered them to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2018, to explain why they should not be held in civil contempt for not answering questions. (Photo: 10News)

TAMPA, Fla. – A judge rescheduled the court appearance for the parents of the 24-year-old man accused of murdering three men and one woman over a five-week period in Southeast Seminole Heights.

Howell Donaldson Jr. and Rosita Donaldson are now scheduled to appear before Judge Margaret Taylor on Jan. 25.

The parents were initially set to appear in court Friday morning after the two refused to answer questions about their son Howell Emanuel Donaldson III.

Donaldson Jr. and Rosita Donaldson were both served in December with subpoenas requiring them to appear at the State Attorney’s Office on Dec. 5 to give testimony in the murder investigation.

Both parents refused to answer questions, leading the state attorney to file a motion requiring the Donaldsons to appear in front of a judge to show why they should not be held in contempt of court.

The parents have given very few public comments, but in December said they will support their son through this ordeal and send heartfelt wishes of support to the victims’ families.

Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton are the four victims Tampa police say Donaldson III murdered.

After Donaldson III was detained at an Ybor City McDonald’s in late November, police determined a weapon in his possession was used in all four crimes.

