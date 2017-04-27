Deputies: Middle school students attacked employees

Surveillance image

LARGO, Fla. -- Three Seminole Middle School students were arrested in an April 18 battery on two of the school's employees three days prior.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office began an investigation after learning that a female teacher and male school associate were injured by two students in a hallway at the school.

After obtaining surveillance video from the school, deputies learned that two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old battered the two school employees.

Pinellas deputies said the incident began when the teacher instructed a student to go to the school's office for disrupting her class.

The student returned and began "violently pushing [her] in the midsection," trying to force his way past the teacher, who was trying to prevent a confrontation between the student and others inside her classroom.

An altercation between students erupted in the hallway when a school associate responded to the fighting. A second student struggled to get the associate's keys when a third student grabbed the associate from behind and forced him to the ground, causing a minor injury.

The students were arrested and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center on April 21, where they were each charged with one count of battery on a school employee.

