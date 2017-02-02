Steube's bill would wipe away vacation rental laws after 2011

“It’ll become another Daytona Beach,” says Bob Supply, a winter resident on Holmes Beach. WTSP photo

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. -- A battle over property rights may impact where you vacation and it’s pinning vacation rental owners vs homeowners.

Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, has filed a bill that would keep local governments from regulating rentals.

“It’ll become another Daytona Beach,” says Bob Supply, a winter resident on Holmes Beach.

Many visitors like Supply vacation on Anna Maria Island for its Old Florida charm.

“I love the quietness, it’s peaceful,” says Supply.

It’s why Supply started vacationing on the island 40 years and bought a home in 2002. But he says much has changed thanks to vacation rentals.

Supply says, “This whole street was single-family homes. Now it’s nothing but noise, aggravation and added trash. We’ve had as many as 22 people in that home.”

In 2011 legislators took control away from local governments to regulate rentals.

“It left us in chaos,” says Jean Peelan, Holmes Beach commissioner.

Investors saw a profitable opportunity so then large homes and multi-units went up next to smaller single-family homes. Then in 2014, the state gave some control back. For health and safety reasons local governments could regulate a rental unit’s size. Holmes Beach allows up to four bedrooms with a maximum of eight people -- two people per room.

Peelan says, “We thought we had struck a balance then -- bang -- comes Senator Steube.”

The first-year senator has filed a bill preventing local governments from passing new regulations on vacation rentals based solely on their classification. The bill would also wipe away any such ordinance after 2011.

Click here to read Steube's bill SB 188

“I hope it gets passed. We are all responsible property managements,” says Liz Andricks, COO of Paradise Realty. Andricks, who has been with Paradise Realty for 30 years, says the recent vacation rental laws are hurting property owners.

“It’s costing property owners money in reduced income and loss of value,” says Andricks. “Not everybody can come for 30 days and if they have extended family they can’t afford 3 or 4 properties, It limits the number of rentals that we can do.”

Peelen says Steube’s bill is destructive. She says, “It will lead to total devastation of the island community.”

Since 2011 Peelan says Anna Maria Island has lost 20 percent of its voters, homeowners who are fed up, selling their properties and moving out.

Many say the issue comes down to property rights both sides say theirs are being ignored.

Supply says, “I have none.”

Many communities established rules for vacation rentals prior to 2011. If the bills passes, those laws would not be impacted.

