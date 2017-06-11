Sessions turn for hot seat

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during an event at the Justice Department May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions was presented with an award "honoring his support of law enforcement." (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to respond to former FBI Director James Comey.

It’s the first fallout from Comey’s testimony - more proof the Russia investigation isn’t going away anytime soon.

Remember, Sessions said only a little over a month ago he shouldn’t be involved in the Russia investigation. He recused himself.

That's because in his confirmation hearing he said one thing in front of the American people - that he hadn't had meetings with the Russian ambassador during the campaign - and the facts showed that he did. Twice.

Now thanks to James Comey's testimony a few days ago - Jeff Sessions is in a new bind.

Comey said he knew Sessions would recuse himself from the Russian investigation because, "We also were aware of facts that I can't discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic."

That could mean more undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador or something else entirely.

Because of Comey's testimony, Sessions says he wants to talk to the same committee Comey did.

A response.

He'll most likely be asked about his involvement in the Russia investigation and his undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Where it goes from there we don't know yet.

The committee meets Tuesday.

© 2017 WTSP-TV