(Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE WALES -- Several people are injured after a seven-vehicle crash shuts down a highway in Polk County. Three semis were also involved in the crash-- one carrying barrels of orange juice concentrate causing the barrels to roll out of the truck hitting other vehicles.

Polk County Sheriff's Office says around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, two semi tractor-trailers were headed westbound in the outside lane on SR-60 East, near Logistics Parkway. For an unknown reason, the second semi rear-ended the first semi causing it to jackknife in the roadway.

Soon after the crash occurred, an SUV also heading in the westbound, in the outside lane, swerved to hit the jackknifed semi and crashed into it-- causing the orange juice barrels to be ejected into the eastbound lanes of the highway and hitting two vehicles. The SUV was hit by a pickup truck and another semi truck that was also headed westbound.

The male SUV driver was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

Both semi drivers were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The other drivers of the vehicles and occupants were not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

SR 60 is shut down completely in this area and motorists are asked to avoid the area.



(© 2017 WTSP)