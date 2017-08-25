Several animals rescued from deplorable conditions

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County Deputies and Animal Enforcement Officers rescued numerous animals today from a home after receiving a call from a concerned citizen.

Debora Meinhardt, 51, had seven horses, several cats, two squirrels, and four exotic birds in her yard.

Officers immediately decided to remove the animals after determining that they all showed signs of malnourishment and "lack of health maintenance."

The animals have been taken to Hernando County Animal Services where they will be evaluated and treated by a veterinarian.

The investigation is ongoing and citations are pending.

