Several homes evacuated due to large brush fire

(Photo: WTSP)

POLK COUNTY -- Several homes are being evacuated in the Indian Estates near Frostproof due to a large brush fire.

Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service are currently battling a large brush fire in the Indian Lake Estates area. The fire is in the area of 7200 Highway 630 E near Frostproof.

The Florida Forest Service has issued an evacuation order. Several homes are in danger.

Reverse 911 is being used to contact residents who live in the affected area.

(© 2017 WTSP)