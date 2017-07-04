Sevierville PD dashcam video during Sevier County fires

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW VIDEO: Woman goes to neighbors house for help after husband shot, neighbor goes Facebook Live
-
Channelside fireworks disappoint
-
Prince's former drummer battling brain tumors
-
Rare surgery changing lives
-
Lightning strikes near St. Pete pool
-
Officers responding to call take ride on Slip N Slide
-
Family sets up scam to catch predator
-
Bear euthanized after breaking into home
-
Pit bulls attack St. Pete residents
-
Missing Texas girl found dead
More Stories
-
Police: Man shot and killed at Gulfport homeJul. 5, 2017, 4:06 a.m.
-
Responding to North Korea launch, U.S. Army fires…Jul. 5, 2017, 3:50 a.m.
-
Rain chances lower for next few daysJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.