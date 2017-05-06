Shaq announced his plans for run for Sheriff in 2020

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Brush fire burning in Pasco County
-
Washing machine explodes, damages home
-
Crews battle large Pasco wildfire
-
Popular keychain is illegal in Missouri and Illinois
-
Verify: Viral photo of baby holding IUD
-
North Texas family says burglars tried to blind their dog
-
Brush fire burning in Starkey Park
-
Scientology boycotting businesses?
-
Graduate rises from wheelchair
-
Zebra runs wild in Wimauma
More Stories
-
Massive Pasco fire burns across 2,200 acresMay. 6, 2017, 12:56 p.m.
-
Winds and dry air elevate fire dangerJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.
-
Tense France chooses between Marine Le Pen and…May. 7, 2017, 6:22 a.m.