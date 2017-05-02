Sheriff: After-school worker assaulted girl

Javier Maza Morales of Ruskin in charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, and two counts of battery. Hillsborough sheriff photo

RUSKIN, Fla. -- An 18-year-old man is under arrest on charges he sexually assaulted a young girl at Ruskin Elementary School.

Javier Maza Morales of Ruskin in charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, and two counts of battery.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, between November 2016 and March 2017, Morales intentionally touched the victim against her will. He was working as an aid for Redlands Christian Migrant Association (after school care) at Ruskin Elementary.

He was not working for the school district.

He was arrested Monday and admitted he committing the acts.

