Sheriff: Burglars got into house through doggy door

Joaun Evan Wright, 19, of Tampa, is charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hillsborough sheriff photo

VALRICO, Fla. -- One man is charged and two others are being sought in a burglary after they were seen entering a home through the doggy door, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The other suspects are:

-- A white male, 22 to 29 years of age, about 5-foot-4 and weighing 140 pounds. He has a light complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a Champion sweatshirt, blue baseball cap and black shorts.

-- A white male, 22 to 29 years of age, about 5-foot-2, weighing about 130 pounds. He has a light complexion, thin build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts.

About 7:19 p.m. Jan. 21, a black male was seen entering the victim's home on Little Road in Valrico through the doggy door at the rear of the residence. At 6:05 p.m. the net day, two unknown white men and the black man were captured on video surveillance coming and going from the residence using the doggy door. The suspects ransacked the home and took a flat-screen television and other property.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online by clicking here.

