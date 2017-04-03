Sheriff: Citrus man used sword to kill former girlfriend

Eric Huffman is charged in the sword stabbing death of a woman in Citrus County. Citrus County sheriff

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is jailed for using a sword to stab his former girlfriend and then ran her over with his truck, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. The Alert Citrus system got the tip that led to his arrest.

About 10:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on East Benjamin Street after receiving a call that a woman was being stabbed.

Deputies found Brandi Blevins, 42, of Hernando, dead in the front yard. A witness, who was also staying at the home, told deputies that the suspect, Eric Huffman, 41, of Hernando, had fled on foot.

The sheriff's office issued an Alert Citrus notification to residents within a one-mile radius asking them to lock their doors, be on the lookout for an armed subject, and call 911 if they saw anyone suspicious.

Residents made several 911 calls reporting the suspect on foot. While deputies, K9 teams and aviation were canvassing the area, a neighbor told deputies there was a man on her back pool deck. Deputies responded and took Huffman into custody without incident.

Eric Huffman is charged in the sword stabbing death of a woman in Citrus County. Citrus County sheriff

Detectives discovered Huffman had stabbed Blevins, his ex-girlfriend, with a large sword, according to the sheriff's office. Blevins was found dead at the base of the front porch with multiple deep lacerations to her legs, thighs, torso and body. Blevins also had a large wound on the back of her head.

According to one witness, after Huffman stabbed Blevins, he ran to his truck and proceeded to run over the victim before crashing into a tree. He then ran from the home and was later found and taken into custody by deputies.

This was the scene where Eric Huffman used a sword to stab his former girlfriend and then run her over with a truck, according to the Citrus County sheriff. Citrus County sheriff photo

Huffman confessed detectives that he stabbed Blevins.

He is charged with one count of premeditated murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Huffman has a lengthy criminal history including burglary, resisting law enforcement and two recent arrests of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

"First and foremost -- our thoughts and prayers are with those who were impacted by this horrible crime," says Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "This is a perfect example of why Alert Citrus is such an important tool for our agency. We captured this extremely dangerous man quickly because we were able to warn nearby residents immediately."

Click here to sign up for Alert Citrus.

© 2017 WTSP-TV