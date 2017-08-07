Sheriff: Daycare worker arrested for slapping child's face

SARASOTA COUNTY -- A 70-year-old woman is behind bars after deputies say she slapped a child while she was working at a church daycare.

A witness says they went to check on Cheryl Bolton at Christ United Methodist in Englewood when she was walking by she looked into the window. The witness says she saw Bolton at the changing table, changing a child's diaper when she intentionally slapped a small child and heard her say, "shut up." The witness immediately notified the director of the school. The director, Anita Burton, went to the room and noticed Bolton handling the child in an aggressive manner. Burton terminated Bolton right away. Burton says Bolton told her that she "made a big mistake" and asked how the child was.

After checking on the child, Burton and the witness noticed a visible mark on the child's face. Photos show red marks on the cheek.

Bolton is being charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

© 2017 WTSP-TV