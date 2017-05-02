Sheriff: Dog-fighting ring kept dogs on county land

Hernando deputies and animal control officers found several dogs held with heavy chains and collars on county property. Hernando County photo

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- Hernando County deputies and animal enforcement officers found several dogs that were apparently used in fighting restrained with heavy chains on county property.

In the area of Leonard Street, the deputies and inspectors on Wednesday found eight dogs either tethered with heavy chains or confined in makeshift kennels on a vacant property, according to the sheriff.

The dogs were removed by an officer and taken to the Hernando County Animal Services Shelter. The kennels were destroyed and chains impounded. One of the chains weighed more than 10 pounds.

Deputies believe the dogs were possibly being used as bait-dogs in a dog fighting operation.

The dogs were taken to the county shelter. Anyone interested in them should call 352-796-5062.

