Sheriff: Dog stolen from man with disabilities

PASCO COUNTY -- Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen dog. The dog belongs to a man with disabilities.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says on June 26, John Wynne said he was walking his dogs, Diablo and Petey, near the intersection of Jenner Ave. and Seven Springs in New Port Richey. A car pulled up and a woman in a white car said that Petey was hers, took the dog and drove away.

John has proof of ownership of Petey.

Anyone who has any information about this case or the whereabouts of the dog is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

