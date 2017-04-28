Sheriff: Driver faces DUI charges after hitting 3 kids near bus

A driver faces charges after hitting three children after they got off of their school bus. Two of the children are in critical condition. WTSP photo

POINCIANA, Fla. -- A driver faces charges after hitting three children after they got off of their school bus, according to the Polk County sheriff. Two of the children are in critical condition.

The driver struck the children on Allegheny Road near Athabasca in Poinciana, and then hit a parked car.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and faces two counts DUI with serious bodily injury, two counts leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury, three counts DUI with injury and property damage, and reckless driving.

The suspect was caught by an off-duty Polk County deputy who lives in the area and was alerted to it.

