Sheriff: DUI suspect hits 'don't drink and drive' cruiser

Paul M. Wilkins, 63, of Crystal River, faces a charge of DUI after allegedly driving into a patrol car with the logo "don't drink and drive." Citrus County sheriff photos

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- A 63-year-old driver's trip had an ironic end Saturday when he struck a new vehicle with the logo "don't drink and drive," according to the sheriff.

About 10 p.m., Paul M. Wilkins, 63, of Crystal River, entered a traffic control point at U.S. 19 and Citrus Avenue during Pirate Fest, according to the Citrus County sheriff.

Wilkins drove through cones striking a detective's vehicle and pushed it about 30 feet into the agency's new "don't drink and drive" patrol car. Both patrol vehicles were parked and had lights flashing.

Wilkins claimed he did not see the vehicles or the emergency lights warning drivers about the congested area, according to the sheriff's office.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to work the crash and arrested him on a charge of DUI.

There were no injuries.

Wilkins was taken to the Citrus County jail in a cruiser with the logo "a cop or a cab, you decide" vehicle.

