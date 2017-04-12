Sheriff: Guman kills former girlfriend, shoots self in head

A 45-year-old man is hospitalized with a head wound after he killed his former girlfriend and then shot himself, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office.

RUSKIN, Fla -- A 45-year-old man is hospitalized with a head wound Wednesday after he killed his former girlfriend and then shot himself, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office.

Leopold Galarza-Espinosa faces a charge of first- degree murder in the death of Santos Simiona Gonzalez-Lopez, 32, of Ruskin.

About 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Galarza-Espinosa arrived at the home of his former girlfriend at 3317 Willow Road in Ruskin. The relationship ended three weeks ago.

Galarza-Espinosa began banging on the front door, demanding entry. Gonzalez-Lopez initially refused, but then let him in.

He started arguing with Gonzalez-Lopez, and pulled a small semi-automatic handgun from his pocket, chambered a round and indicated to her that two people were going to die, according to the sheriff's office.

Galarza-Espinosa then shot the victim three times, who fell onto the bed and was later pronounced dead. He then shot himself in the head.

Deputies arrived and found the victim unresponsive on the bed. Deputies could not find a pulse on her.

The gunman was also on the bed, breathing, but not responding to the commands of law enforcement.

Galarza-Espinosa spontaneously stated, "It's because I found her with someone else." He repeated the statement and then asked if "she was OK."

He verbally identified himself and was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

