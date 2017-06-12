Sheriff: Hudson man zip tied 3 kids for fighting

John Betz was arrested Sunday after three children -- ages 4, 5, and 7 -- were found with their hands zip tied behind their backs as punishment for fighting, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. Pasco sheriff photo

HUDSON, Fla. -- A 44-year-old man is jailed Monday after deputies found three children restrained with zip ties while in his care.

John Betz was arrested Sunday after three children -- ages 4, 5, and 7 -- were found with their hands zip tied behind their backs as punishment for fighting with each other, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Marks were still visible on the children's wrists 11 hours later, according to the sheriff's office.

Betz admitted he zip tied the children and is charged with one count of child abuse.

