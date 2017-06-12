WTSP
Close

Sheriff: Hudson man zip tied 3 kids for fighting

10News Staff , WTSP 10:54 AM. EDT June 12, 2017

HUDSON, Fla. -- A 44-year-old man is jailed Monday after deputies found three children restrained with zip ties while in his care.

John Betz was arrested Sunday after three children -- ages 4, 5, and 7 -- were found with their hands zip tied behind their backs as punishment for fighting with each other, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Marks were still visible on the children's wrists 11 hours later, according to the sheriff's office.

Betz admitted he zip tied the children and is charged with one count of child abuse.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Mother testifies girls were "gifted" as "wives" to their alleged abuser

WTSP

'I don't need to work around children;' Fla. therapist accused of abuse

WTSP

Mom of toddler expected to die from sitter abuse shares her story to warn parents

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories