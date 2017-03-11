Close Sheriff investigates death in Clair-Mel area 10News Staff , WTSP 4:13 PM. EST March 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST CLAIR-MEL, Fla. -- A man has been killed and the Hillsborough County sheriff is investigating on Saturday.The case in the area of Libby Lane and Deerfield Lane in Clair-Mel.Stay with 10News WTSP for updates. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS GIRAFFE WATCH: When will April give birth? Gators flock to Manatee lake What are your rights in traffic stops? Driver records officer during stop Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler Family refuses to return missing dog Intruder caught on camera Millions mesmerized by pregnant giraffe Kendrick resentencing Pinellas Suspects Crash Car More Stories N.Y. U.S. attorney says he was fired Mar 11, 2017, 2:57 p.m. Family with special needs kids welcomes return of dog Mar 10, 2017, 11:50 p.m. Teen dead, 7 injured in early morning Pinellas Co. wreck Mar 11, 2017, 8:39 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs