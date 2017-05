Abby Dominguez, 16, left the house in the 100 block of 29th Street E.

PALMETTO, Fla. -- A teenage girl got upset and left her home Sunday night after making comments she might harm herself.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.

