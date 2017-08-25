Sheriff: Man arrested after doctors find 4-week-old baby with fractured bones

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- A man is behind bars facing aggravated child abuse charges after doctors discovered an infant with multiple fractured bones.

Deputies say around 10 p.m. on August 22nd, a 4-week-old infant was brought into the emergency room with a swollen foot, ankle, and a fever. During the exam, doctors discovered the infant's leg was fractured, along with other bone fractures to both legs and two ribs.

During the investigation, detectives say "Cordero knew of the child and had regular contact with her." It is unclear what their relationship is.

The child has been taken into protective custody and deputies say Cordero admitted to the crime.

The investigation continues.

