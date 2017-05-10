Sheriff looking for man who chased girl in New Port Richey

The Pasco sheriff is looking for this man in connection with an incident involving a young girl. Pasco Sheriff's Office sketch

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- A 9-year-old girl who attends Deer Park Elementary School has reported that she was chased by a man on Tuesday.

About 3:10 p.m., the girl was chased from the road and between houses near Little Creek Drive and Canopy Drive, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

When she got to her home, the man approached her in a blue car and made several verbal attempts to get her into the car, the sheriff's office said.

The Pasco sheriff is looking for a man driving a car like this in connection with an attempted kidnapping on Tuesday. Pasco sheriff photo

The girl went into her house and the suspect left.

The victim managed to lock herself inside her residence and the suspect fled the area. She is a student of Deer Park Elementary.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 800-706-2488.

© 2017 WTSP-TV