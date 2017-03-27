Sheriff: Man exposed himself to student at bus stop

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. -- A 29-year-old man has been charged for allegedly exposing himself to a boy at a school bus stop.
Justin R. Duggan of Madeira Beach is charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition.
About 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the student saw Duggan on a bench across the street from the bus stop with his pants down, and performing a sex act, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
The student immediately contacted a family member and Duggan fled.
Detectives were able to identify Duggan by using a computer-generated composite. He admitted the act during an interview.
Detectives say that Duggan is a registered sex offender and was adjudicated as a sex offender in 2015, as a result of sex offense he committed in Oklahoma. Duggan was not under any form of court imposed sanction at the time of this incident.
