Sheriff: Man struck deputy's cruiser, danced in boxer shorts

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old man, who talked about a revelation and nuclear bombs, is under arrest after he crashed into a deputy's cruiser and danced in his boxer shorts.

"What's going on with you, man? Why are you acting like this?" asked Sgt. M. Rosenbloom.

"I ran out of the house. I had a revelation, man. Thought nuclear bombs were coming," said Joseph Pemberton.

This is what happened, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office:

Rosenbloom was northbound on Handcart Road when he saw several vehicles stopped north of Kiefer Road.

Rosenbloom then saw a brown Chevrolet pickup (Tag GLFN65) backing south around the stopped vehicles. The pickup then veered into the northbound lane where Rosenbloom was coming to a stop.

The driver stared at Rosenbloom as he rapidly accelerated in reverse, intentionally striking the front of the deputy's vehicle.

The driver then jumped out of his truck as it began rolling north on Handcart, wearing nothing but boxer shorts, and began yelling and dancing in the road.

The man charged at Rosenbloom who deployed his Taser.

Rosenbloom handcuffed the man with help from a bystander.

The man was yelling that he had experienced “a revelation.”

Pemberton, 41, was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and child neglect. He was transported to Dade City Hospital for medical clearance.

