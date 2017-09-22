Sheriff: Mother arrested for shaking infant, causing permanent brain damage

MARION COUNTY -- A one-month-old baby has permanent brain damage and his mother is behind bars after authorities say she caused permanent brain damage by shaking her baby because it wouldn't stop crying.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Rayven Annette Russell for aggravated child abuse after they were called to the hospital in reference to a possible child abuse case. Detectives responded to the hospital to find the baby boy with multiple injuries including bruising on his chest, back, legs and neck. He also had bleeding inside his brain and two subdural hematomas-- one on the front and one on the back.

Doctors she waited about 24 hours before bringing him to the hospital.

After investigation, detectives say Russell admitted to abusing the baby because he wouldn't stop crying. She added that she regrets it and said she would "never do it again."

Russell was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse and is in jail on a $10,000 bond. The child has been released from the hospital and is with a medical caregiver.

