Sheriff: Mother found passed out, soiled in car with 2 kids

10News Staff , WTSP 12:09 PM. EST March 03, 2017

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- A mother was found soiled and passed out in her car Thursday, while her two children were soiled and in the back seat, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. She is charged with child neglect.

Heather Napier, 30, of Lumberton Fla., was seen passed out in her vehicle for more than three hours without the air conditioning running, the sheriff's office reported. She had defecated and vomited on herself.

Her children -- a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old -- were found in the vehicle with heavily soiled diapers. The children also suffered severe rashes on their private areas. A deputy changed the children's diapers.

Both children told a deputy that they were hungry.

Naprier was under the influence of drugs, according to the sheriff's office.

There were no car seats in the vehicle.

She is charged with child neglect and is being held on $5,000 bond.

