Sheriff: Polk man attacked woman, then first responders

Shawn Watkins is being held in the Polk County Jail on no bond. Polk sheriff photo

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old man is jailed without bond on Tuesday after he allegedly beat and sexually battered a female aquaintance, and then attacked several first responders.

Polk County deputies arrested Shawn Watkins, who is facing multiple charges including; two counts battery on law enforcement officer (F-3), five counts battery on firefighter/emergency medical (F-3), one count destroying/tampering with physical evidence (F-3), one count kidnapping inflicting bodily harm (F-1), one count false imprisonment (F-3), sexual battery with physical force (FL), and domestic violence (M-1).

According to the affidavit, the victim, whose name is protected under state law, reported to the Polk sheriff that she had been kidnapped, struck in the face multiple times, choked, sexually battered and held against her will.



Watkins forcibly brought her to his home, sexually battered her against her will, battered her, and repeatedly threatened her with more violence, the sheriff's office said. The victim was able to flee.



When Watkins was arrested and taken into custody, he struck and bit a deputy sheriff, two EMS employees, and three firefighters. Watkins was additionally charged with seven counts of battery on LEO/EMS/FIRE.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on no bond.

Watkins has two previous arrests in Polk County for battery and battery domestic violence.

