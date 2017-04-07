Sheriff: Polk student threatened to shoot over math test

Scarlett R. "Dakota" Tuck of Winter Haven was charged on Wednesday with written threat to kill or injure.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old Polk State College student has been charged with threatening to shoot up the school is she did not pass her math test.

Scarlett R. "Dakota" Tuck of Winter Haven was charged on Wednesday with written threat to kill or injure.

She posted two threatening messages on her "Dakota Tuck" Facebook account. The two threats were: "If I don't pass math I'm gonna shoot the school up" and "I failed my math test so don't come to school tomorrow."

She was booked into the Polk County jail and released Thursday on $5,000 bond.

© 2017 WTSP-TV