Sheriff: Polk woman filed false claim of battery against firearms instructor

Lindsey Shinall (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation into a Winter Haven detention support specialist's claim that she was physically battered during firearms training revealed that she lied about the alleged abuse.

Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested Lindsey Shinall, 31, and charged her with filing a false police report against a Polk State College instructor alleging that the instructor slapped her on the back of the neck with an open hand against her will, according to an affidavit filed on February 21.

Shinall was receiving training as part of her job with Polk County Sheriff's Office as a detention support specialist. She was hired in July 2016 and worked at the South County Jail in Frostproof. Shinall resigned Wednesday following her arrest.

PCSO interviewed seven individuals, four recruits and three instructors, who were also present at the time of the training session and they said that no such abuse took place.

Shinall allegedly provided inconsistent statements when she was questioned by Polk detectives.

When confronted with the eyewitness statements, PCSO said that Shinall admitted that she lied about the incident because "she was upset with the firearms instructor," according to the report. Shinall also said that she was never battered by anyone.

