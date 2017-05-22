Sheriff seeks public's help in finding homicide suspect

Dennis St. John Rodriguez Jr., 38, had lived at 1234 Coolmont Drive, Brandon.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, F.a -- The Hillsborough County sheriff is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a homicide. He is believed to have left the United States.

He faces a charge for first-degree murder in the death of Raymond Anthony Patram, 45, of 2115 Pleasure Run Drive in Ruskin, according to the sheriff's office.

Hillsborough HCSO detectives are working with the FBI to catch Rodriquez.

Anyone with any information on Rodriguez Jr is asked to call the sheriff's office at 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), click here to report the tip anonymously, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

